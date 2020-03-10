Ultime news
Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 30° giornata

scritto da Federico Isidori 10 Marzo 2020
Premier League probabili formazioni


Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la trentesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà tra sabato 14 marzo e lunedì 16. I match più interessanti di questa giornata sono sicuramente Manchester City-Burnley, Tottenham-Manchester United ed Everton-Liverpool. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League.

Probabili formazioni Premier League: 30° giornata

 

WATFORD-LEICESTER

Sabato 14 marzo ore 13:30

Watford-Leicester: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Pereyra; Deeney.

Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwel; Ndidi; Ayoze, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WATFORD-LEICESTER clicca qui

 

 

BOURNEMOUTH-CRYSTAL PALACE

Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00

Bournemouth-Crystal Palace: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Stacey, Francis, Aké, Smith; Billing, Lerma, Cook; Fraser, Wilson, King.

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BOURNEMOUTH-CRYSTAL PALACE clicca qui

 

 

MANCHESTER CITY-BURNLEY

Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00

Manchester City-Burnley: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di MAN CITY-BURNLEY clicca qui

 

 

NEWCASTLE-SHEFFIELD

Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00

Newcastle-Sheffield: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di NEWCASTLE-SHEFFIELD clicca qui

 

 

NORWICH-SOUTHMAPTON

Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00

Norwich-Southampton: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Henley, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.

Probabile formazione Southampton (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Armstrong, Boufal; Ings, Long.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di NORWICH-SOUTHAMPTON clicca qui

 

 

BRIGHTON-ARSENAL

Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00

Brighton-Arsenal: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-3): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Propper, Mooy; March, Maupay, Trossard.

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Sokratis, Marì, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BRIGHTONARSENAL clicca qui

 

 

ASTON VILLA-CHELSEA

Sabato 14 marzo ore 18:30

Aston Villa-Chelsea: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Aston Villa (4-3-3): Reina; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, Nakamba, Luiz; El Mohamady, Samatta, Grealish.

Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-1-4-1): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Gilmour; Willian, Mount, Barkley, Pedro; Giroud.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di ASTON VILLA-CHELSEA clicca qui

 

 

WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON

Domenica 15 marzo ore 15:00

West Ham-Wolverhampton: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Antonio; Haller.

Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Jota, Jimenez.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON clicca qui

 

 

TOTTENHAM-MANCHESTER UNITED

Domenica 15 marzo ore 17:30

Tottenham-Manchester United: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Tottenham (4-3-1-2): Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Davynson, Vertonghen; Lo Celso, Dier, Winks; Alli; Lamela, Moura.

Probabile formazione Manchester United (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; James, Martial.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di TOTTENHAM-MAN UNITED clicca qui

 

 

EVERTON-LIVERPOOL

Lunedì 16 marzo ore 21:00

Everton-Liverpool: probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Delph, Gomes, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di EVERTON-LIVERPOOL clicca qui

 

Ascolta il nostro podcast settimanale dedicato alla Premier League

È tempo di podcast, è tempo di Premier League! Che succede nel campionato inglese di eclatante? Succede che United e Chelsea, con tutta probabilità, a fine stagione cambieranno la guardia alle proprie porte visto che i guardiani scelti non stanno facendo al meglio il proprio lavoro. David De Gea e Kepa Arrizabalaga, stessa nazione e stesso ruolo, carriere diverse ma ugualmente importanti ed un presente incerto tra incomprensioni con il tecnico, papere e panchine; in tutto questo polverone si fanno largo i sostituti per la prossima stagione!
Porte girevoli, e dieci partite a disposizione di Kepa e De Gea per dare risposte importanti a Lampard e Solskjær…

 

 





0
