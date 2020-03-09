Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 30° giornata

Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la trentesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà tra sabato 14 marzo e lunedì 16. I match più interessanti di questa giornata sono sicuramente Manchester City-Burnley, Tottenham-Manchester United ed Everton-Liverpool. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League.
Probabili formazioni Premier League: 30° giornata
WATFORD-LEICESTER
Sabato 14 marzo ore 13:30
Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Pereyra; Deeney.
Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwel; Ndidi; Ayoze, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WATFORD-LEICESTER clicca qui
BOURNEMOUTH-CRYSTAL PALACE
Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Aké, Smith; Billing, Lerma, Cook; Fraser, Wilson, King.
Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BOURNEMOUTH-CRYSTAL PALACE clicca qui
MANCHESTER CITY-BURNLEY
Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Bernardo.
Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di MAN CITY-BURNLEY clicca qui
NEWCASTLE-SHEFFIELD
Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Gayle.
Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di NEWCASTLE-SHEFFIELD clicca qui
NORWICH-SOUTHMAPTON
Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Henley, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.
Probabile formazione Southampton (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Armstrong, Boufal; Ings, Long.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di NORWICH-SOUTHAMPTON clicca qui
BRIGHTON-ARSENAL
Sabato 14 marzo ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Brighton (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Propper; March, Mooy, Trossard; Maupay.
Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BRIGHTON–ARSENAL clicca qui
ASTON VILLA-CHELSEA
Sabato 14 marzo ore 18:30
Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.
Probabile formazione Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori; James, Barkley, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pedro; Giroud.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di ASTON VILLA-CHELSEA clicca qui
WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON
Domenica 15 marzo ore 15:00
Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Antonio; Haller.
Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Jota, Jimenez.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WEST HAM-WOLVERHAMPTON clicca qui
TOTTENHAM-MANCHESTER UNITED
Domenica 15 marzo ore 17:30
Probabile formazione Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris; Davynson, Alderweireld, Tanganga; Aurier, Lo Celso, Winks, Davies; Lamela, Moura, Bergwijn.
Probabile formazione Manchester United (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; Greenwood, Martial.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di TOTTENHAM-MAN UNITED clicca qui
EVERTON-LIVERPOOL
Lunedì 16 marzo ore 21:00
Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di EVERTON-LIVERPOOL clicca qui
Ascolta il nostro podcast settimanale dedicato alla Premier League
È tempo di podcast, è tempo di Premier League! Che succede nel campionato inglese di eclatante? Succede che United e Chelsea, con tutta probabilità, a fine stagione cambieranno la guardia alle proprie porte visto che i guardiani scelti non stanno facendo al meglio il proprio lavoro. David De Gea e Kepa Arrizabalaga, stessa nazione e stesso ruolo, carriere diverse ma ugualmente importanti ed un presente incerto tra incomprensioni con il tecnico, papere e panchine; in tutto questo polverone si fanno largo i sostituti per la prossima stagione!
Porte girevoli, e dieci partite a disposizione di Kepa e De Gea per dare risposte importanti a Lampard e Solskjær…