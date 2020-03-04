Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 29° giornata

Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventinovesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà tra sabato 7 marzo e lunedì 9. I match più interessanti di questa giornata sono sicuramente il derby londinese tra Arsenal e West Ham, Chelsea-Everton ed il derby di Manchester tra United e City. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League.

Probabili formazioni Premier League: 29° giornata

LIVERPOOL-BOURNEMOUTH

Sabato 7 marzo ore 13:30

Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Aké, Smith; Billing, Lerma, Cook; Fraser, Wilson, King.

Sabato 7 marzo ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah.

Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Antonio; Haller.

Sabato 7 marzo ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Pereyra; Deeney.

Sabato 7 marzo ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Jota, Jimenez.

Probabile formazione Brighton (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Propper; March, Mooy, Trossard; Maupay.

Sabato 7 marzo ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp.

Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Henley, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.

Sabato 7 marzo ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Southampton (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Armstrong, Boufal; Ings, Long.

Probabile formazione Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin; Gayle.

Sabato 7 marzo ore 18:30

Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

Probabile formazione Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris; Davynson, Alderweireld, Tanganga; Aurier, Lo Celso, Winks, Davies; Lamela, Moura, Bergwijn.

Domenica 8 marzo ore 15:00

Probabile formazione Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori; James, Barkley, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pedro; Giroud.

Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Domenica 8 marzo ore 17:30

Probabile formazione Manchester United (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; Greenwood, Martial.

Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Bernardo.

Lunedì 9 marzo ore 21:00

Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwel; Ndidi; Ayoze, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.

