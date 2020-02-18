Ultime news
Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 27° giornata

scritto da Federico Isidori 18 Febbraio 2020
Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventisettesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà tra sabato 22 febbraio e lunedì 24.. I match più interessanti di questa giornata sono sicuramente Chelsea-Tottenham di sabato 22 febbraio ed Arsenal-Everton di domenica 23 febbraio. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventisettesima giornata di Premier League.

Probabili formazioni Premier League: 27° giornata

 

CHELSEA-TOTTENHAM

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 13:30

Chelsea-Tottenham probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Willian; Abraham.

Probabile formazione Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Davynson, Davies; Lo Celso, Winks; Moura, Alli, Bergwijn; Son

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di CHELSEA-TOTTENHAM clicca qui

 

 

BURNLEY-BOURNEMOUTH

sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Burnley-Bournemouth probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.

Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Aké, Rico; Billing, Lerma, Gosling; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, Fraser.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BURNLEY-BOURNEMOUTH clicca qui

 

 

CRYSTAL PALACE-NEWCASTLE

sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Crystal Palace-Newcastle probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, McArthur; Ayew, Milivojevic, Zaha; Benteke.

Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Lazaro, Almiron, Hayden, Bentaleb, Rose; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di CRYSTAL PALACE-NEWCASTLE clicca qui

 

 

SHEFFIELD-BRIGHTON

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Sheffield-Brighton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp.

Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-2-1): Ryan; Alzate, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Mooy; Gross, Trossard; Murray.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di SHEFFIELD-BRIGHTON clicca qui

 

 

SOUTHAMPTON-ASTON VILLA

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Southampton-Aston Villa probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Armstrong; Ings, Long.

Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Konsa, Engels, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di SOUTHAMPTON-ASTON VILLA clicca qui

 

 

LEICESTER-MANCHESTER CITY

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 18:30

Leicester-Manchester City probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Choudury, Tielemans; Ayoze, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di LEICESTERMAN CITY clicca qui

 

MANCHESTER UNITED-WATFORD

Domenica 23 febbraio ore 15:00

Manchester United-Watford probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Manchester United (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Shaw; Fernandes; James, Martial.

Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di MAN UTD-WATFORD clicca qui

 

 

WOLVERHAMPTON-NORWICH

Domenica 23 febbraio ore 15:00

Wolverhampton-Norwich probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jimenez, Jota.

Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WOLVERHAMPTON-NORWICH clicca qui

 

 

ARSENAL-EVERTON

Domenica 23 febbraio ore 17:30

Arsenal-Everton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Sidibé, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di ARSENAL-EVERTON clicca qui

 

 

LIVERPOOL-WEST HAM

Lunedì 24 febbraio ore 21:00

Liverpool-West Ham probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Probabile formazione West Ham (3-5-2): Fabianski; Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Fredericks, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Masuaku; Antonio, Haller.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di LIVERPOOLWEST HAM clicca qui

 

Ascolta il nostro podcast settimanale dedicato alla Premier League

Nel consueto appuntamento settimanale col podcast tematico sulla Premier League abbiamo parlato del difficile cammino dell’Arsenal nel post Wenger. Allenare in Inghilterra è un po’ come regnare su un vasto impero: devi costruire un futuro roseo, tenere i conti apposto, soddisfare il popolo, far progredire la società e portare successi nell’immediato. Wenger è stato un ottimo manager, cosa che non è stato Emery che invece si è dedicato solo alla tattica fregandosene degli aspetti amministrativi e portando a Londra unicamente la sua figura di allenatore… troppo poco per durare in Premier League. C’hanno provato poi con Ljungberg: bravo a gestire lo spogliatoio, ma inadatto alla complessa gestione di un club. Infine è arrivato Mikel Arteta: il giovane ex vice-Guardiola ha portato a Londra una rivoluzione culturale e si sa, le rivoluzioni non si fanno in un giorno…

 





