Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 27° giornata

Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventisettesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà tra sabato 22 febbraio e lunedì 24.. I match più interessanti di questa giornata sono sicuramente Chelsea-Tottenham di sabato 22 febbraio ed Arsenal-Everton di domenica 23 febbraio. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventisettesima giornata di Premier League.
Probabili formazioni Premier League: 27° giornata
Sabato 22 febbraio ore 13:30
Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Willian; Abraham.
Probabile formazione Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Davynson, Davies; Lo Celso, Winks; Moura, Alli, Bergwijn; Son
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di CHELSEA-TOTTENHAM clicca qui
BURNLEY-BOURNEMOUTH
sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.
Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Aké, Rico; Billing, Lerma, Gosling; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, Fraser.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BURNLEY-BOURNEMOUTH clicca qui
CRYSTAL PALACE-NEWCASTLE
sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, McArthur; Ayew, Milivojevic, Zaha; Benteke.
Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Lazaro, Almiron, Hayden, Bentaleb, Rose; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di CRYSTAL PALACE-NEWCASTLE clicca qui
SHEFFIELD-BRIGHTON
Sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp.
Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-2-1): Ryan; Alzate, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Mooy; Gross, Trossard; Murray.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di SHEFFIELD-BRIGHTON clicca qui
SOUTHAMPTON-ASTON VILLA
Sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Armstrong; Ings, Long.
Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Konsa, Engels, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di SOUTHAMPTON-ASTON VILLA clicca qui
LEICESTER-MANCHESTER CITY
Sabato 22 febbraio ore 18:30
Probabile formazione Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Choudury, Tielemans; Ayoze, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di LEICESTER–MAN CITY clicca qui
MANCHESTER UNITED-WATFORD
Domenica 23 febbraio ore 15:00
Probabile formazione Manchester United (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Shaw; Fernandes; James, Martial.
Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di MAN UTD-WATFORD clicca qui
WOLVERHAMPTON-NORWICH
Domenica 23 febbraio ore 15:00
Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jimenez, Jota.
Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WOLVERHAMPTON-NORWICH clicca qui
ARSENAL-EVERTON
Domenica 23 febbraio ore 17:30
Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.
Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Sidibé, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di ARSENAL-EVERTON clicca qui
LIVERPOOL-WEST HAM
Lunedì 24 febbraio ore 21:00
Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Probabile formazione West Ham (3-5-2): Fabianski; Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Fredericks, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Masuaku; Antonio, Haller.
Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di LIVERPOOL–WEST HAM clicca qui
Ascolta il nostro podcast settimanale dedicato alla Premier League
Nel consueto appuntamento settimanale col podcast tematico sulla Premier League abbiamo parlato del difficile cammino dell’Arsenal nel post Wenger. Allenare in Inghilterra è un po’ come regnare su un vasto impero: devi costruire un futuro roseo, tenere i conti apposto, soddisfare il popolo, far progredire la società e portare successi nell’immediato. Wenger è stato un ottimo manager, cosa che non è stato Emery che invece si è dedicato solo alla tattica fregandosene degli aspetti amministrativi e portando a Londra unicamente la sua figura di allenatore… troppo poco per durare in Premier League. C’hanno provato poi con Ljungberg: bravo a gestire lo spogliatoio, ma inadatto alla complessa gestione di un club. Infine è arrivato Mikel Arteta: il giovane ex vice-Guardiola ha portato a Londra una rivoluzione culturale e si sa, le rivoluzioni non si fanno in un giorno…