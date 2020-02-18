Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 27° giornata

Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventisettesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà tra sabato 22 febbraio e lunedì 24.. I match più interessanti di questa giornata sono sicuramente Chelsea-Tottenham di sabato 22 febbraio ed Arsenal-Everton di domenica 23 febbraio. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventisettesima giornata di Premier League.

Probabili formazioni Premier League: 27° giornata

CHELSEA-TOTTENHAM

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 13:30

Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Willian; Abraham.

Probabile formazione Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Davynson, Davies; Lo Celso, Winks; Moura, Alli, Bergwijn; Son

BURNLEY-BOURNEMOUTH

sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra.

Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Aké, Rico; Billing, Lerma, Gosling; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, Fraser.

CRYSTAL PALACE-NEWCASTLE

sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, McArthur; Ayew, Milivojevic, Zaha; Benteke.

Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Lazaro, Almiron, Hayden, Bentaleb, Rose; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

SHEFFIELD-BRIGHTON

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp.

Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-2-1): Ryan; Alzate, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Mooy; Gross, Trossard; Murray.

SOUTHAMPTON-ASTON VILLA

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Armstrong; Ings, Long.

Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Konsa, Engels, Hause; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish.

LEICESTER-MANCHESTER CITY

Sabato 22 febbraio ore 18:30

Probabile formazione Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Choudury, Tielemans; Ayoze, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

MANCHESTER UNITED-WATFORD

Domenica 23 febbraio ore 15:00

Probabile formazione Manchester United (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Shaw; Fernandes; James, Martial.

Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.

WOLVERHAMPTON-NORWICH

Domenica 23 febbraio ore 15:00

Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jimenez, Jota.

Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.

ARSENAL-EVERTON

Domenica 23 febbraio ore 17:30

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Sidibé, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

LIVERPOOL-WEST HAM

Lunedì 24 febbraio ore 21:00

Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Probabile formazione West Ham (3-5-2): Fabianski; Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Fredericks, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Masuaku; Antonio, Haller.

