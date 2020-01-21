Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 24° giornata

Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventiquattresima giornata di Premier League si giocherà da martedì 21 gennaio a giovedì 23 gennaio. Il turno inizierà con cinque match alle 20:30 mentre alle 21:15 andrà in scena l’attesissimo derby londinese tra Chelsea e Arsenal, l’indomani invece giocheranno altri due match alle 20:30 mentre alle 21:15 toccherà a Manchester United e Burnley darsi battaglia, chiuderanno la giornata Wolverhampton e Liverpool giovedì alle 21:00. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventiquattresima giornata di Premier League.
Probabili formazioni Premier League: 24° giornata
BOURNEMOUTH-BRIGHTON
Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30
Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Aké, Rico; Cook, Billing, Gosling; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, Fraser.
Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-3): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo; Mooy, Propper, Alzate; Gross, Maupay, Trossard.
EVERTON-NEWCASTLE
Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30
Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Baines; Walcott, Davies, Delph, Bernard; Kean, Calvert-Lewin.
Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Hayden, Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.
SHEFFIELD-MANCHESTER CITY
Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30
Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Robinson, Mousset.
Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.
CRYSTAL PALACE-SOUTHAMPTON
Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30
Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald; Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy; Ayew, Tosun, Zaha.
Probabile formazione Southampton (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Cedric, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Long.
ASTON VILLA-WATFORD
Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30
Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Hause, Mings, Konsa; Guilbert, Nakamba, Drinkwater, Targett; Trezéguet, El Ghazi, Grealish.
Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Pussetto, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.
CHELSEA-ARSENAL
Martedì 21 gennaio ore 21:15
Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson; Kanté, Jorginho; Willian, Kovacic, Mount; Abraham.
Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette.
TOTTENHAM-NORWICH
Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 20:30
Probabile formazione Tottenham (4-3-2-1): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Alli; Eriksen, Son; Moura.
Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmerman, Henley, Byram; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.
LEICESTER-WEST HAM
Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 20:30
Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Mendy; Ayoze, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Fornals; Haller.
MANCHESTER UNITED-BURNLEY
Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 21:15
Probabile formazione Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Martial.
Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.
WOLVERHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL
Giovedì 23 gennaio ore 21:00
Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Neto.
Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Minamino.
