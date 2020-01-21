Ultime news
Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 24° giornata

scritto da Federico Isidori 21 Gennaio 2020
Premier League probabili formazioni


Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventiquattresima giornata di Premier League si giocherà da martedì 21 gennaio a giovedì 23 gennaio. Il turno inizierà con cinque match alle 20:30 mentre alle 21:15 andrà in scena l’attesissimo derby londinese tra Chelsea e Arsenal, l’indomani invece giocheranno altri due match alle 20:30 mentre alle 21:15 toccherà a Manchester United e Burnley darsi battaglia, chiuderanno la giornata Wolverhampton e Liverpool giovedì alle 21:00. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventiquattresima giornata di Premier League.

Probabili formazioni Premier League: 24° giornata

 

BOURNEMOUTH-BRIGHTON

Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30

Bournemouth-Brighton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Aké, Rico; Cook, Billing, Gosling; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, Fraser.

Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-3): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo; Mooy, Propper, Alzate; Gross, Maupay, Trossard.

EVERTON-NEWCASTLE

Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30

Everton-Newcastle probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Baines; Walcott, Davies, Delph, Bernard; Kean, Calvert-Lewin.

Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Hayden, Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

SHEFFIELD-MANCHESTER CITY

Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30

Sheffield-Manchester City probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Robinson, Mousset.

Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

CRYSTAL PALACE-SOUTHAMPTON

Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30

Crystal Palace-Southampton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald; Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy; Ayew, Tosun, Zaha.

Probabile formazione Southampton (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Cedric, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Long.

ASTON VILLA-WATFORD

Martedì 21 gennaio ore 20:30

Aston Villa-Watford probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Hause, Mings, Konsa; Guilbert, Nakamba, Drinkwater, Targett; Trezéguet, El Ghazi, Grealish.

Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Pussetto, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.

CHELSEA-ARSENAL

Martedì 21 gennaio ore 21:15

Chelsea-Arsenal probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson; Kanté, Jorginho; Willian, Kovacic, Mount; Abraham.

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pépé, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette.

TOTTENHAM-NORWICH

Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 20:30

Tottenham-Norwich probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Tottenham (4-3-2-1): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Alli; Eriksen, Son; Moura.

Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmerman, Henley, Byram; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki.

LEICESTER-WEST HAM

Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 20:30

Leicester-West Ham probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Mendy; Ayoze, Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Fornals; Haller.

MANCHESTER UNITED-BURNLEY

Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 21:15

Manchester United-Burnley probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Martial.

Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.

WOLVERHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL

Giovedì 23 gennaio ore 21:00

Wolverhampton-Liverpool probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Neto.

Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Minamino.

Ascolta il nostro podcast settimanale dedicato alla Premier League

Nel podcast tematico sulla Premier League di questa settimana abbiamo fatto il punto sull’imminente ventitreesimo turno. La giornata offrirà numerosi match delicati: il Watford il miracolosa ripresa affronterà il malridotto Tottenham, Arsenal e Sheffield si sfideranno per continuare a credere nel sogno Europa League mentre Norwich e Bournemouth si affronteranno per rinvigorirsi di speranze salvezza in vista di maggio. Non solo match delicati, anche big match ci attendono: un interessante Newcastle-Chelsea si giocherà sabato sera, mentre domenica gli occhi di tutti gli appassionati di calcio saranno puntati su Anfield per Liverpool-Man Utd, la grande classica della Premier League

 

 





