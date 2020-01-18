Ultime news
Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 23° giornata

scritto da Federico Isidori 18 Gennaio 2020
Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventitreesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà da sabato 18 gennaio a domenica 19: la giornata si aprirà con Watford-Tottenham alle 13:30 del sabato, seguiranno poi sei match in contemporanea alle 16:00 ed alle 18:30 ci sarà il match tra Newcastle e Chelsea, l’indomani il turno si chiuderà con Burnley-Leicester alle 15:00 e col big match Liverpool-Manchester United alle 17:30 che chiuderà la giornata. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventitreesima giornata di Premier League.

Probabili formazioni Premier League: 23° giornata

 

WATFORD-TOTTENHAM

Sabato 11 gennaio ore 13:30

Watford-Tottenham probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Probabile formazione Tottenham (3-5-2): Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Davynson; Aurier, Lo Celso, Winks, Alli, Rose; Lucas, Son.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WATFORD-TOTTENHAM clicca qui

 

 

WEST HAM-EVERTON

Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00

West Ham-Everton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Martin; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson; Haller.

Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di WEST HAM-EVERTON clicca qui

 

 

BRIGHTON-ASTON VILLA

Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-3): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo; Propper, Stephens, Alzate; Gross, Maupay, Trossard.

Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Luiz, Drinkwater, Taylor; Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Grealish.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BRIGHTON-ASTON VILLA clicca qui

 

 

ARSENAL-SHEFFIELD

Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pépé, Ozil, Nelson; Lacazette.

Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di ARSENAL-SHEFFIELD clicca qui

 

 

MANCHESTER CITY-CRYSTAL PALACE
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00

Manchester City-Crystal palace probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald; Kouyaté, McCarthy, McArthur; Meyer, Ayew, Zaha.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di MANCHESTER CITY-CRYSTAL PALACE clicca qui

 

 

NORWICH-BOURNEMOUTH

Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00

Norwich-Bournemouth probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Henley, Byram; Tettey, Vrancic; Buendia, McLean, Cantwell; Pukki.

Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-4-2): Travers; Francis, Cook, Aké, Smith; Wilson, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; Wilson, Solanke.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di NORWICH-BOURNEMOUTH clicca qui

 

 

SOUTHAMPTON-WOLVERHAMPTON

Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00

Southampton-Wolverhampton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Southampton (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong, Redmond; Ings, Long.

Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jimenez, Neto.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di SOUTHAMPTON-WOLVERHAMPTON clicca qui

 

 

NEWCASTLE-CHELSEA

Sabato 18 gennaio ore 18:30

Newcastle-Chelsea probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Lejeune, Fernandéz, Clark; Yedlin, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Almiron, Willems; Atsu, Joelinton.

Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di NEWCASTLE-CHELSEA clicca qui

 

 

BURNLEY-LEICESTER

Domenica 19 gennaio ore 15:00

Burnley-Leicester probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-1-1): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Hendrick, Wood.

Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Choudoury; Ayoze, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di BURNLEY-LEICESTER clicca qui

 

 

LIVERPOOL-MANCHESTER UNITED

Domenica 19 gennaio ore 17:30

Liverpool-Manchester United probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Probabile formazione Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial.

Per tutte le QUOTE e la PROGRAMMAZIONE TV di LIVERPOOL-MANCHESTER UTD clicca qui

 

 

Ascolta il nostro podcast settimanale dedicato alla Premier League

Nel podcast tematico sulla Premier League di questa settimana abbiamo fatto il punto sull’imminente ventitreesimo turno. La giornata offrirà numerosi match delicati: il Watford il miracolosa ripresa affronterà il malridotto Tottenham, Arsenal e Sheffield si sfideranno per continuare a credere nel sogno Europa League mentre Norwich e Bournemouth si affronteranno per rinvigorirsi di speranze salvezza in vista di maggio. Non solo match delicati, anche big match ci attendono: un interessante Newcastle-Chelsea si giocherà sabato sera, mentre domenica gli occhi di tutti gli appassionati di calcio saranno puntati su Anfield per Liverpool-Man Utd, la grande classica della Premier League

 

 





