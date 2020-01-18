Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 23° giornata

Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – la ventitreesima giornata di Premier League si giocherà da sabato 18 gennaio a domenica 19: la giornata si aprirà con Watford-Tottenham alle 13:30 del sabato, seguiranno poi sei match in contemporanea alle 16:00 ed alle 18:30 ci sarà il match tra Newcastle e Chelsea, l’indomani il turno si chiuderà con Burnley-Leicester alle 15:00 e col big match Liverpool-Manchester United alle 17:30 che chiuderà la giornata. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della ventitreesima giornata di Premier League.
Probabili formazioni Premier League: 23° giornata
Sabato 11 gennaio ore 13:30
Probabile formazione Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.
Probabile formazione Tottenham (3-5-2): Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Davynson; Aurier, Lo Celso, Winks, Alli, Rose; Lucas, Son.
WEST HAM-EVERTON
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Martin; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson; Haller.
Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
BRIGHTON-ASTON VILLA
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Brighton (4-3-3): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo; Propper, Stephens, Alzate; Gross, Maupay, Trossard.
Probabile formazione Aston Villa (3-4-3): Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Luiz, Drinkwater, Taylor; Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Grealish.
ARSENAL-SHEFFIELD
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pépé, Ozil, Nelson; Lacazette.
Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick.
MANCHESTER CITY-CRYSTAL PALACE
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.
Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald; Kouyaté, McCarthy, McArthur; Meyer, Ayew, Zaha.
NORWICH-BOURNEMOUTH
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Henley, Byram; Tettey, Vrancic; Buendia, McLean, Cantwell; Pukki.
Probabile formazione Bournemouth (4-4-2): Travers; Francis, Cook, Aké, Smith; Wilson, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; Wilson, Solanke.
SOUTHAMPTON-WOLVERHAMPTON
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 16:00
Probabile formazione Southampton (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong, Redmond; Ings, Long.
Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jimenez, Neto.
NEWCASTLE-CHELSEA
Sabato 18 gennaio ore 18:30
Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Lejeune, Fernandéz, Clark; Yedlin, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Almiron, Willems; Atsu, Joelinton.
Probabile formazione Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.
BURNLEY-LEICESTER
Domenica 19 gennaio ore 15:00
Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-1-1): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Hendrick, Wood.
Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Choudoury; Ayoze, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
LIVERPOOL-MANCHESTER UNITED
Domenica 19 gennaio ore 17:30
Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Probabile formazione Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial.
Nel podcast tematico sulla Premier League di questa settimana abbiamo fatto il punto sull’imminente ventitreesimo turno. La giornata offrirà numerosi match delicati: il Watford il miracolosa ripresa affronterà il malridotto Tottenham, Arsenal e Sheffield si sfideranno per continuare a credere nel sogno Europa League mentre Norwich e Bournemouth si affronteranno per rinvigorirsi di speranze salvezza in vista di maggio. Non solo match delicati, anche big match ci attendono: un interessante Newcastle-Chelsea si giocherà sabato sera, mentre domenica gli occhi di tutti gli appassionati di calcio saranno puntati su Anfield per Liverpool-Man Utd, la grande classica della Premier League