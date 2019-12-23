Ultime news
Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020: 19° giornata

scritto da Federico Isidori 23 Dicembre 2019
Premier League probabili formazioni


Probabili formazioni Premier League 2019/2020 – siamo dunque giunti al giro di boa della Premier League, arriva la diciannovesima giornata di Premier League, l’ultima del giro d’andata, nel giorno dei regali: il Boxing Day. Il turno si aprirà col match delle 13:30 di giovedì 26 dicembre, ovvero Tottenham-Brighton, seguiranno poi sei match in contemporanea alle ore 16:00, mentre alle 18:30 toccherà a United e Newcastle sfidarsi ed alle 21:00 ci sarà il big match d’alta quota tra Leicester e Liverpool, l’indomani si giocherà il posticipo tra Wolverhampton e Manchester City alle 20:45. Di seguito, nel dettaglio, le probabili formazioni della diciannovesima giornata di Premier League.

Probabili formazioni Premier League: 19° giornata

 

TOTTENHAM-BRIGHTON

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 13:30

Tottenham-Brighton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Aurier, Davynson, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Ndombélé, Dier; Sissoko, Alli, Moura; Kane.

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-3-3): Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Mooy; Gross, Maupay, Trossard.

BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

giovedì 26 dicembre ore 16:00

Bournemouth-Arsenal probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Bournemouth (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Francis, Simpson, Mepham; Stacey, Cook, Billing, Lerma, Fraser; Wilson, King.

Probabile formazione Arsenal (4-1-4-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka; Pépé, Willock, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli; Aubameyang.

CHELSEA-SOUTHAMPTON

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 16:00

Chelsea-Southampton probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa; Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Willian, Abraham, Mount.

Probabile formazione Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Long.

CRYSTAL PALACE-WEST HAM

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 16:00

Crystal Palace-West Ham probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyaté, van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Probabile formazione West Ham (4-2-3-1): Jimenez; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Fornals, Snodgrass; Haller.

EVERTON-BURNLEY

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 16:00

Everton-Burnley probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibé, Holgate, Mina, Digne; Sigurdsson, Davies, Delph, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Probabile formazione Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

SHEFFIELD-WATFORD

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 16:00

Sheffield-Watford probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Sheffield (3-5-2): Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Probabile formazione Watford (4-3-3): Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenia; Chalobah, Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Deeney, Deulofeu.

ASTON VILLA-NORWICH

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 16:00

Aston Villa-Norwich probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Aston Villa (4-1-4-1): Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Hause, Targett; Douglas Luiz; Trezeguet, Grealish, Hourihane, El Ghazi; Wesley.

Probabile formazione Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Trybull, Tettey; Buendia, McLean, Cantwell; Pukki.

MANCHESTER UNITED-NEWCASTLE

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 18:30

Manchester United-Newcastle probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Probabile formazione Newcastle (3-5-2): Dubravka; Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune; Manquillo, Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Willems; Carroll, Joelinton.

LEICESTER-LIVERPOOL

Giovedì 26 dicembre ore 21:00

Leicester-Liverpool probabili formazioni

Probabile formazione Leicester (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwel; Ndidi; Ayoze, Maddison, Tielemans, Gray; Vardy.

Probabile formazione Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

WOLVERHAMPTON-MANCHESTER CITY

Venerdì 27 dicembre ore 20:45

WOLVERHAMPTON-MANCHESTER CITY PROBABILI FORMAZIONI

Probabile formazione Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jimenez, Jota.

Probabile formazione Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

